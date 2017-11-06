JSE all share breaches 60,000-point level for the first time

The JSE added to recent gains to once again reach record levels by midday on Monday.

Internet and media company Naspers, together with mining stocks, ensured that the all share crossed the psychological level of 60,000 points for the first time ever.

The local share market has been on an upward trend since the second half of 2017, though the rally has been mainly concentrated in a few of the larger stocks on the exchange.

BHP and Anglo American have together grown their market value by R352bn since June, joining industrial heavyweights Naspers and Richemont, which are the best performing shares among blue-chip stocks this year.

Mid-cap, small and micro-cap stocks are still languishing in negative territory this year, highlighting the divergence in performance between them and their larger counterparts.

"Small and mid-caps have not had a great year. However, I believe that much of the underperformance is due to a general premise that SA is doing terribly and it’s probably going to get worse," said Charl Botha, portfolio manager at Mercato Financial Services.

The all share was up 0.68% to 60,041.80 points by lunchtime on Monday, while the top 40 had gained 0.80%.

Banks were off their session lows, reflecting a recovery in the rand and local bonds.

Europe’s leading markets were mostly weaker, after a mixed session in Asia.

Naspers was up 2.06% to a record R3,541.60, while Telkom shed 1.71% to R52.86. Bidvest was up 3.52% to R178.27.

Anglo American added 2.71% to R281.31, BHP 2.47% to R271.02 and Kumba Iron Ore 2.91% to R299.50.

AngloGold Ashanti rose 3.92% to R133.89, Gold Fields 1.80% to R56.65 and Impala Platinum 2.64% to R40.80.

Standard Bank recovered 1.39% to R165.62.

Truworths was off 2.26% to R70.74.

Group Five lost 3.8% to R11.64.