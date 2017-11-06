Here's what you need to know about emerging markets this week, from the WSJ

Frontier markets are also well represented among the top ranks of the easiest countries in which to do business in absolute terms. Georgia, which according to the World Bank has implemented the highest number of business regulation reforms since the launch of the ranking in 2003, stands at number 9. Also in the top 20 are Macedonia, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

The IMF said this week it expects growth in sub-Saharan Africa to increase sharply. GDP across the region is set to almost double this year, the organisation said, from 1.4% in 2016 to 2.6% in 2017. The multilateral expects the upward trajectory to continue, with GDP growth for the region reaching 3.4% in 2018, but it warned that the improvement is driven by relatively few economies. More concerning, it said, “per-capita incomes are expected to decline in 12 countries [that are home to] 400-million people.”

Urging the region’s policymakers to continue broadening their countries’ economic bases, the IMF highlighted Burkina Faso, Rwanda and Uganda as nations that have demonstrated the benefits of diversifying their economies, supporting their strategies with efforts to improve governance, transparency and education.

In Renaissance Capital’s half-yearly update on frontier and emerging markets, the bank’s chief economist, Charlie Robertson, explores the effect of literacy rates on economic growth. In a fascinating and deeply researched analysis, Robertson argues that the significant recent improvements in literacy in some of Africa’s key economies — Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia, as well as great swathes of southern and eastern Africa, Ghana and southern and parts of central Nigeria”—bode well for the sustainability of their future economic growth.

“Africa’s past is no longer a good guide to its future,” he notes.

Uhuru Kenyatta was on Monday officially declared winner of Kenya’s repeat presidential election. Just 39% of registered voters turned out to vote in the election, which handed Kenyatta a second five-year term with 98.3% of the vote after a boycott by opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Polls weren’t held in four opposition-stronghold counties in the West, including Kisumu, Odinga’s ancestral home, where opposition protesters have clashed with police in recent days. At least 14 people have been killed countrywide in election-related violence since last week, people familiar with the situation said. As Kenyatta gave his acceptance speech, young men gathered in their dozens in central Kisumu, burning tires and chanting pro-Odinga slogans.

The government of Rwandan leader Paul Kagame, who won nearly 99% of the vote in August’s presidential election, has stepped up an aggressive campaign targeting opposition members, business leaders and rights activists. In addition to allegations of treason and disrupting national security, prosecutors are leveling charges of financial wrongdoing, such as tax evasion and forgery, that often result in assets such as businesses and homes being seized by authorities. International criticism over rights violations is being joined by warnings that the crackdown on opposition businesses could threaten the newfound prosperity.