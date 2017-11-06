Here's what you need to know about emerging markets this week, from the WSJ
Frontier Markets on Wall Street Journal
Frontier markets performed well in the World Bank’s 2018 Ease of Doing Business index, nabbing seven of the top 10 spots on the “most improved” list. Africa was overrepresented, with Malawi, Zambia, Nigeria and Djibouti joining the top 10 most improved, alongside Kosovo, Uzbekistan and El Salvador.
Improvements in areas such as access to credit, starting a business and registering property helped Nigeria climb 24 places in the annual ranking, although sitting at 145th place, just below Mali and Niger, the country still presents a challenging business environment. Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the progress was evidence of the effectiveness of the Buhari government’s reform efforts, but promised to continue improving the business environment. This is “by no means an excuse for us to slow down,” he said.
Frontier markets are also well represented among the top ranks of the easiest countries in which to do business in absolute terms. Georgia, which according to the World Bank has implemented the highest number of business regulation reforms since the launch of the ranking in 2003, stands at number 9. Also in the top 20 are Macedonia, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.
The IMF said this week it expects growth in sub-Saharan Africa to increase sharply. GDP across the region is set to almost double this year, the organisation said, from 1.4% in 2016 to 2.6% in 2017. The multilateral expects the upward trajectory to continue, with GDP growth for the region reaching 3.4% in 2018, but it warned that the improvement is driven by relatively few economies. More concerning, it said, “per-capita incomes are expected to decline in 12 countries [that are home to] 400-million people.”
Urging the region’s policymakers to continue broadening their countries’ economic bases, the IMF highlighted Burkina Faso, Rwanda and Uganda as nations that have demonstrated the benefits of diversifying their economies, supporting their strategies with efforts to improve governance, transparency and education.
In Renaissance Capital’s half-yearly update on frontier and emerging markets, the bank’s chief economist, Charlie Robertson, explores the effect of literacy rates on economic growth. In a fascinating and deeply researched analysis, Robertson argues that the significant recent improvements in literacy in some of Africa’s key economies — Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia, as well as great swathes of southern and eastern Africa, Ghana and southern and parts of central Nigeria”—bode well for the sustainability of their future economic growth.
“Africa’s past is no longer a good guide to its future,” he notes.
Uhuru Kenyatta was on Monday officially declared winner of Kenya’s repeat presidential election. Just 39% of registered voters turned out to vote in the election, which handed Kenyatta a second five-year term with 98.3% of the vote after a boycott by opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Polls weren’t held in four opposition-stronghold counties in the West, including Kisumu, Odinga’s ancestral home, where opposition protesters have clashed with police in recent days. At least 14 people have been killed countrywide in election-related violence since last week, people familiar with the situation said. As Kenyatta gave his acceptance speech, young men gathered in their dozens in central Kisumu, burning tires and chanting pro-Odinga slogans.
The government of Rwandan leader Paul Kagame, who won nearly 99% of the vote in August’s presidential election, has stepped up an aggressive campaign targeting opposition members, business leaders and rights activists. In addition to allegations of treason and disrupting national security, prosecutors are leveling charges of financial wrongdoing, such as tax evasion and forgery, that often result in assets such as businesses and homes being seized by authorities. International criticism over rights violations is being joined by warnings that the crackdown on opposition businesses could threaten the newfound prosperity.
Pakistan’s beleaguered market might be in line for a revival, according to Asha Mehta, portfolio manager of Acadian’s frontier markets fund. “Pakistan certainly has slowed down more than we expected, but at this point the market looks fairly attractive in terms of valuations,” Mehta told the Journal. “I think it’s possible we’ll see emerging market and frontier market investors start to rotate into Pakistan as their concerns around political risk start to die down,” she added.
Pakistan’s benchmark KSE 100 index is not yet reflecting any increase in investor confidence. On Tuesday it closed at a 13-month low, although it recovered its poise to end the week flat at a hair over 41,000.
A full report on our interview with Mehta will appear in next week’s newsletter.
The retail arm of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup is set to debut on the Ho Chi Minh stock exchange next week after raising more than $700m in an IPO last week. The share sale was the largest ever in Vietnam and the first over $100m since airline VinJet’s IPO in late 2016.
Vincom Retail, Vietnam’s largest operator of shopping malls, will join the market amid a strong run that has seen the index rise by more than 30% over the past year. Research firm BMI expects the listing to mark the start of a “deluge” of deals as the government tries to plug holes in its state finances.
In an interview with the Journal this week, Mark Mobius, executive chairman of fund manager Templeton’s emerging markets group, had no hesitation picking Vietnam as the frontier market with the brightest prospects. “It’s really outstanding: the way they’re developing, they way they’re reforming, and they’re privatising state-owned enterprises,” he said. As well as in the listed equities space, though, Mobius sees considerable opportunity for private equity in frontier markets. “The liquidity in the public markets is not there, so there is an opportunity to bring privately held companies to the market,” Mobius added.
The country’s economy has been performing strongly recently, according to Moody’s, which said growth will be supported by “ongoing improvements to infrastructure, favourable demographics, and the government’s continued focus on reform to support foreign direct investments.” The ratings firm this week upgraded its outlook for Vietnam’s banks, noting that the continued strong economic growth should create “positive conditions for the banks’ asset quality.”
Mongolia is also seeing an improvement in its prospects. According to the IMF, strong coal exports, a recovery in Mongolia’s service industry and improved confidence inspired by an IMF-backed support package are helping drive faster-than-expected growth in its economy. The multilateral praised the country’s progress in taxation and budgetary policy reform and predicted GDP growth would reach 3.3% this year, up from around 1% last year, and significantly higher than the IMF’s own recent projection for 2017 of 2.03%.
“Growth is expected to become more broad-based in 2018 as the domestic economy revives,” the IMF’s Geoff Gottlieb said, adding that stronger government revenues and tight expenditure control are helping stabilise state finances. Mongolia, which last week raised $800m in international debt, is still uncomfortably vulnerable to potential changes in coal prices, though, the IMF warned.
Argentine President Mauricio Macri proposed a broad array of new policies aimed at overhauling the country’s tax code, social-security system and public institutions to attract investment and make the economy more competitive. Macri said Argentina needs to enact policy changes throughout the federal government and provinces.
Buoyed by an unexpectedly strong performance in midterm elections last week, Macri said he would ask Congress to lower taxes and cut the federal deficit. He also said he would ask legislators to make it easier for companies to create jobs and employ workers. Although he offered broad policy outlines, he gave few details, saying he wants other leaders to forge a consensus on the finer policy points.
