Futures higher on JSE gains as Dow opens flat

South African futures gained on Monday, as the market followed the JSE, which traded in record territory, above 60,000 points, for most of the day.

The Dow Jones was flat soon after the JSE’s close, while European markets were mixed.

The all share closed 0.57% higher at 59,975.7 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.69%. Platinums rose 2.51%, the gold index 2.26%, resources 1.71%, banks 0.8% and industrials 0.41%. Property shed 1.08%.

US stocks looked challenged to extend record highs on Monday, with investors primed for merger news in the IT chip sector, watching earnings and anxious for fresh headlines on the Republican tax plan, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

It said with a thinner economic calendar this week, investors may keep a more focused eye on politics. House Republicans unveiled a tax plan last week, with the Senate expected to release its own version of the bill this week.

Earlier, the yen fell to a nearly eight-month low against the dollar despite tough talk on trade by President Donald Trump on a visit to Japan, reflecting diverging monetary policy in Tokyo and Washington, the newswire said.

In evening trade gold was up 0.31% to $1,273.33 an ounce and Brent crude 1.13% to $62.77 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.91% to 54,187 points. The number of contracts traded was 14,419 from Friday’s 13,495.