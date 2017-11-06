Markets

Bonds weaker on local and international factors

Bonds are still feeling the knock-on effects of a disappointing medium-term budget policy statement

06 November 2017 - 10:35 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were weaker on Monday morning while the rand traded sideways.

The rand found stability just above the R14/$ level. It firmed slightly last week Friday attempting the R13.96$ level but local and international factors played against its attempt to recover.

Bonds, which usually track the rand, are still feeling the knock-on effects of a disappointing medium-term budget policy statement, while the strengthening prospects of future interest-rate increases in the US continue to put pressure on emerging-market assets.

At 9.31am the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 9.33% from 9.27%. The R207 was bid at 8.04% from 7.98%.

The rand was at R14.2414 to the R14.2435.

