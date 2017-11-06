Markets

Bonds softer despite firmer rand, as risk issues hover over market

06 November 2017 - 12:17 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Picture: BUSINESS DAY

South African bonds were weaker shortly before midday on Monday, despite a firmer rand. Additional focus is expected to fall on political factors this week, after a spate of economic releases and global central bank decisions last week.

Such focus includes US President Donald Trump’s proposed tax reforms, while Trump began a lengthy tour of Asia by visiting Japan at the weekend. On Monday, the yen hit an eight-month low against the dollar, despite Trump’s comments that he wanted to reduce the trade deficit between the US and Japan, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Local focus is still on the state of SA’s fiscus, following a disappointing medium-term budget policy statement in October. This is expected to put pressure on the rand and bonds ahead of ratings decisions by S&P and Moody’s on November 24.

The market was also anxious to find out how the Treasury was going to address its local funding needs, with an announcement on the auction sizes anticipated this week, said Sasfin Securities bond analysts.

At 11.32am the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 9.34% from 9.27%. The R207 was bid at 8.06% from 7.98%.

The rand was at R14.1989 to dollar from R14.2435.

Investing
1 month ago

