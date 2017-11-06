Bonds remain weaker but come off worst levels on firmer rand

South African bonds were slightly weaker in afternoon trade on Monday, but off the day’s worst levels, as the rand made a comeback against the dollar, despite the greenback recording further gains against the euro.

During the course of the day the dollar broke through $1.16 to the euro for the first time since mid-July, while the rand firmed below R14.20/$, from a weakest intraday level of R14.29.

At 3pm the R186 was bid at 9.28% from 9.27%, after hitting 9.34% in the morning, and the R207 at 8% from 7.98%.

The rand was at R14.1907 to the dollar from R14.2435. The euro was at $1.1590 from $1.1614.

The dollar firmed on the prospects of further rate hikes in the US in 2018, despite mixed data released on Friday, analysts said.

The data showed that US jobs growth accelerated in October after hurricane-related disruptions in the prior month, but a sharp retreat in average earnings and an increase in the number of people leaving the workforce caused concern over the robustness of the labour market, FxPro analysts said.

Sentiment had been improving for nearly two months overall for the greenback, with new data showing leveraged funds being net long on the dollar for the first time in three months, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

In the US, treasuries were marginally firmer. The 10-year bond was at 2.3264% from 2.3328%.