World stocks suffer first decline in seven sessions on US payrolls data

New York — World stock markets dipped on Friday, putting them on track for their first decline in seven sessions in the wake of US payrolls data, while the dollar strengthened on the back of manufacturing and services data.

Wall Street was little changed, as an unimpressive payrolls report was offset by a 2.58% gain in Apple a day after the iPhone maker posted quarterly results.

US job growth accelerated in October after hurricane-related disruptions in the prior month, but a sharp retreat in annual wage gains and surge in the number of people dropping out of the work force cast a cloud over the labour market.

"Wages were flat, last month we saw a little bit of a surprise bump upward in that so we were expecting a more moderate number there," said Sean Lynch, co-head of global equity strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in Omaha, Nebraska. "We do think wage pressure could start to weigh on the markets next year in a tight labour market."

Apple gave the biggest boost to each of the major Wall Street indices after the stronger-than-expected results it reported on Thursday offered a rosy forecast for the holiday shopping season. Long, snaking lines formed outside the company’s stores in Asia and Europe on Friday as fans flocked to buy the new iPhone X and the US company, the largest by market capitalisation, moved closer to a $1-trillion valuation.

With 406 of the S&P 500 having reported earnings, 72.4% have topped Wall Street expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data, in line with the 72% average over the past four quarters. The current growth estimate for the quarter stands at 8%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4.51 points, or 0.02%, to 23,520.77, the S&P 500 gained 0.47 points, or 0.02%, to 2,580.32, and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.67 points, or 0.25%, to 6,731.61.

European shares crept higher on firmer tech stocks and car makers, though gains were limited as earnings weighed on shares of French bank Société Générale and Dutch telecoms company Altice.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.09% and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.14%. The dollar was track for a third straight week of gains after data on US manufacturing and services reversed a drop following the payrolls report.

Factory goods orders increased 1.4% as demand for a range of goods rose, the US Commerce Department said. Orders increased by an unrevised 1.2% in August.

The dollar index rose 0.3%, with the euro down 0.39% at $1.161.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 3/32 in price to yield 2.3596%, compared with 2.349% late on Thursday.

Oil prices rose to near their highest in more than two years, with buyers attracted by expectations of an extension to a global pact to cut output that has reduced oversupply.

US crude rose 0.13% to $54.61 per barrel and Brent was last at $60.82, up 0.33% on the day.

Reuters