Rand weaker as market eyes US jobs report

The rand was softer shortly before midday on Friday, paring some of the gains made during a busy week for global central bank policy.

The local currency oscillated around the R14/$ level, as market participants waited for the release of US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday afternoon.

Economists expect the world’s largest economy to have created 310,000 jobs in October, rebounding from job losses of 33,000 in September. The surprise job losses followed a number of hurricanes.

Analysts expect low volatility in the markets ahead of the report, which would also need to significantly deviate from expectations to rattle markets.

"The US jobs report is widely regarded as the most important economic report each month and yet, in a week that’s been packed full of other major announcements, it has not attracted the same kind of attention it usually would," said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam. The release could still give an indication of the future direction of inflation, he said.

Decisions and commentary by the Fed, the Bank of Japan and Bank of England this week have all helped support the rand since Wednesday. The banks had all signalled a cautious approach to unwinding monetary policy stimulus, which would support emerging markets, analysts said.

As expected, US President Donald Trump named Jerome Powell as the new Federal Reserve chief on Thursday night, replacing Janet Yellen, whose term expires in February.

Earlier, the Standard Bank purchasing managers index (PMI) rose slightly to 49.6 in October from 48.5 in September. Readings above the 50 show an expansion in business conditions.

Weak PMI readings were likely to persist in the near term, amid continued domestic political turmoil and a bleak fiscal and economic outlook, Standard Bank said.

At 11.30am, the rand was R14.1131 to the dollar from R13.9817, at R16.4329 to the euro from R16.3021 and at R18.4381 to the pound from R18.2615.

The euro was at $1.1643 from $1.1657.