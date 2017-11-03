Rand keeps calm at the end of a busy week

The rand was a little weaker on Friday morning, but on balance fared a lot better this week given the odds that were stacked against it following the last week’s medium-term budget policy statement.

The local currency oscillated around the R14/$ level in early trade, as market participants mulled their next move.

US nonfarm payrolls data is due out in the afternoon and could provide a short-term catalyst to the currency market, although the figures could still be distorted by the lingering effect of the hurricanes he US has battled in recent months.

Economists expect the world’s largest economy to have created 310,000 jobs in October, rebounding from job losses of 33,000 in September, after Hurricane Harvey affected Texas, among other states.

As expected, US President Donald Trump named Jerome Powell as the new Federal Reserve chief last night, replacing Janet Yellen whose term expires in February.

"[With] all things being equal, it seems logical that Trump would lean away from the more hawkish Fed candidates," Franklin Templeton’s fixed-income group chief investment officer, Chris Molumphy, said in an e-mail note.

"Trump is considered non-ideological and would seemingly prefer a lower interest-rate environment to benefit his pro-growth agenda, even though there may be longer-term consequences."

The Bank of England (BoE) was also in the spotlight this week, after raising interest rates on Thursday for the first in a decade, but the pound sold off amid indications that the BoE was in no rush to follow through with another one in the short to medium term.

At 9.33am, the rand was R14.0478 to the dollar from R13.9817, at R16.3705 to the euro from R16.3021 and at R18.3348 to the pound from R18.2615.

The euro was at $1.1654from $1.1657.