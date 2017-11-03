Rand is off day’s weakest levels, in choppy trade on disappointing US data

The rand was weaker on Friday afternoon, but off the day’s worst levels, after US nonfarm payroll numbers came in lower than expected.

The rand was trending stronger earlier, hitting R13.9624/$ at one stage, on the likelihood of a less hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve in 2018. The market has priced in a rate increase at the Fed’s last meeting for 2017 in December.

The US economy added 261,000 jobs in October as employment rebounded from a relatively small gain in the prior month due to hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The market expected 331,000 new jobs.

The unemployment rate slipped to 4.1% from 4.2%, the lowest level since December 2000. Wages fell one US cent to an average of $26.53 an hour, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Hourly pay increased 2.4% from October 2016 to October 2017, down from 2.8% in the prior month.

The Fed is closely watching wage growth, which might support higher inflation and so pave the way for a more hawkish stance in 2018.

At 3pm the rand was at R14.1304 to the dollar from R13.9817, at R16.4667 to the euro from R16.3021 and at R18.5009 to the pound from R18.2615.

The euro was at $1.1653 from $1.1657.

The rand was also under pressure amid reports that an S&P Global Ratings delegation had visited SA and was preparing to downgrade SA’s sovereign credit rating on November 24, together with a possible similar step from Moody’s.

Any communication from S&P was likely to have a negative effect on the rand, as this agency was the only one out of the three key agencies that had not delivered a verdict on Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s recent medium-term budget policy statement, Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said.

"S&P is likely to also have a credit negative view of the budget, as Moody’s does," she said.