Rand holds under R14/$ following Powell appointment

The rand held under R14/$ on Friday morning following US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday night that Jerome Powell would succeed Janet Yellen as chair of the US Federal Reserve Bank in February.

"Today, it was my pleasure and great honour to announce my nomination of Jerome Powell to be the next Chairman of the @FederalReserve," Trump tweeted at about 1am South African time.

The rand, which gained nearly 2% against the pound on Thursday after the UK’s central bank announced its first interest rate increase in a decade, was trading at R18.28/£ and R16.30/€ at 6.45am

Apple rising 3.13% to $168.11 in after-hours Nasdaq trading may perk up markets on Friday after Thursday’s stumble, which led to a 0.3% decline on the JSE all share.

Apple reported on Thursday night that its revenue for the September quarter grew 12% to $52.6bn and its net profit rose 19% to $10.7bn.

Along with its quarterly results, Apple released its 10th anniversary iPhone X in more than 50 countries and territories, including many Asian markets, buoying the shares of some electronic component makers.

But the new Apple smartphone appears to have upset Samsung investors, sending its share down 2% to 2.795-million won, dragging the Korean Stock Exchange’s Kospi index down 0.18%.

Tokyo Stock Exchange was closed on Friday for a public holiday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.3% and Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.43%.