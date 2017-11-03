Oil trades near two-year high as Opec supply cut is expected to be extended

Amsterdam — Oil prices rose on Friday, nearing their highest levels in more than two years, with buyers attracted by expectations of an extension to a global pact to cut output that has reduced oversupply.

Global benchmark Brent futures traded up 45 US cents at $61.07 a barrel at 9.14am GMT, approaching levels of about $61.70 a barrel, last seen in July 2015. Brent has risen about 38% since its 2017 low reached in June.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded at $54.92 a barrel, up 38c. WTI is about 31% above its 2017 low hit June.

This week’s US Energy Information Agency (EIA) report on crude inventories and exports showed a large draw in US stocks, showing that the market was rebalancing.

"Wednesday’s EIA report was bullish so the longs took profit then but now the uptrend is reasserting itself. Roll-over of the Opec/nonOpec deal looks certain and is also supportive," said Tamas Varga, senior analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

Oil cartel Opec meets at the end of November to discuss further action after it agreed nearly a year ago with Russia and other producers to hold back 1.8-million barrels per day of oil supply.

On Thursday, Russia said the deal, which is due to expire in March, could be extended if necessary but that a decision was not imminent.

While supplies are being withheld, demand is also rising, especially in China, whose roughly nine-million barrels per day of imports have surpassed those of the US to top the world’s crude importer list.

"China’s oil demand growth appears to be accelerating," investment bank Jefferies said.

Physical oil prices are also rising. Saudi Aramco, the UAE’s Adnoc and Qatar Petroleum have all raised their crude prices for Asian buyers, with Aramco’s December premium over the average of the Oman and Dubai benchmarks now at the highest in three years.

