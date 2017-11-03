JSE resumes rally in line with world markets

The JSE was relatively well supported on Friday and by lunchtime looked on course for another successful week.

The all share was up 0.47% to 59,609 points soon after midday, with a weaker rand playing out favourably for rand-hedge stocks.

The global environment was also positive for equities, after US President Donald Trump confirmed Jerome Powell as the new US Federal Reserve chairperson. Powell is expected to continue with a similar, gradualist approach in raising interest rates, as outgoing Fed chairperson Janet Yellen.

Markets were also watching developments around US tax reforms, which make up a key pillar of Trump’s economic agenda. The new tax bill is set to reduce the corporate tax rate from 35% to 20% and will make it easier and less costly for businesses to bring home foreign earnings.

Lonmin was a notable outlier on the local share market, after its shares crashed more than 20% after the platinum miner said earlier it was delaying the publication of its year-end results. It was last trading 23.09% lower at R15.02.

Europe’s leading markets were higher at midday, with UK’s FTSE 100 having gained 0.25%, following a positive session in Asia.

Kumba Iron Ore was up 1.05% to R293.87, extending its week-long rally to 9%.

British American Tobacco was up 1.66% to R921.05 and Richemont 1.38% to R129.52. However, private equity group Brait, which is 35% owned by retail magnate Christo Wiese, fell 1.37% to R49.71.

Steinhoff International was up 1.64% to R61.49 and Shoprite 1.05% to R207.65.

Bidcorp gained 1.35% to R312.56.

Standard Bank lost 1.43% to R163.85 while Coronation Fund Managers rose 5.97% to R77.56.

Mondi plc was up 1.32% to R342.42 and Sappi 2.03% to R95.40.

At 1.54pm, the rand was at R14.12 to the dollar from Thursday’s R13.98.