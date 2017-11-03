Markets

Gains in futures outstrip those on the JSE, despite the flat Dow

03 November 2017 - 18:16 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
South African futures closed higher on Friday, with the rand providing the bulk of the equity market’s direction, something which is expected to continue in the coming week.

Major US equity markets were weaker, despite a boost from Apple, which released an upbeat set of results after markets closed on Thursday. The company was set to become the first with a $900bn valuation, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

There are no major local data releases on Monday, but mining and manufacturing production numbers for September will be released on Thursday.

US data is sparse next week, but there is likely to be further interest in US tax policy, with Republican Party leaders having recently published details of their tax plans ahead of a possible vote before November 23, according to Investec economist Annabel Bishop.

The all share closed 0.52% higher at 59‚638.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.67%. Industrials rose 0.86%‚ resources 0.49% and property 0.18%. Platinums shed 2.28%‚ general retailers 1.21%‚ gold 0.79% and banks 0.76%.

At 5.40pm, the Dow was flat, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.25%. The FTSE 100 was off 0.04%, while the DAX 30 had gained 0.2%.

Gold gained 0.71% to $1,266.71 an ounce and platinum 0.87% to $917.82.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.69% to 53,750 points. It added 1.42% in the week. The number of contracts traded on Friday was 13,495 from Thursday’s 14,403.

