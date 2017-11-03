Bonds weaken as rand retreats past R14/$

South African bonds were weaker on Friday morning, taking direction from the rand ahead of US nonfarm payrolls numbers later in the day.

The release of US nonfarm payrolls numbers is the main event, but analysts expect only significant deviation from the consensus forecast to move the market.

Trading was likely to be lethargic and within narrow ranges if the number was near consensus, said TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha.

Emerging-market currencies had found support recently on the news that US President Donald Trump had chosen Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell to be the next chair of the central bank. Trump officially made the announcement at about 1am local time.

Looking ahead, market direction would continue to be rand driven "as we expect a quiet session ahead of US data", said Sasfin Securities bond analysts.

At 9.30am the benchmark R186 was bid at 9.105% from Thursday’s 9.030% and the R207 was at 7.805% from 7.735%.

The rand was at R14.0464 from R13.9817.