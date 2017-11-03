Markets

Bonds weaken as rand retreats past R14/$

03 November 2017 - 10:10 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were weaker on Friday morning, taking direction from the rand ahead of US nonfarm payrolls numbers later in the day.

The release of US nonfarm payrolls numbers is the main event, but analysts expect only significant deviation from the consensus forecast to move the market.

Trading was likely to be lethargic and within narrow ranges if the number was near consensus, said TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha.

Emerging-market currencies had found support recently on the news that US President Donald Trump had chosen Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell to be the next chair of the central bank. Trump officially made the announcement at about 1am local time.

Looking ahead, market direction would continue to be rand driven "as we expect a quiet session ahead of US data", said Sasfin Securities bond analysts.

At 9.30am the benchmark R186 was bid at 9.105% from Thursday’s 9.030% and the R207 was at 7.805% from 7.735%.

The rand was at R14.0464 from R13.9817.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand back under R14/$ on Powell reports
Markets
2.
Rand holds under R14/$ following Powell ...
Markets
3.
Rand gains more than 1.5% against pound as BoE ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as rand hedges falter on ...
Markets
5.
Oil price near two-year highs as investors book ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.