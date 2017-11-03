Bonds lose ground ahead of non-farm payroll data

South African bonds lost further ground at midday on Friday on a weaker rand ahead of the release of US non-farm payrolls numbers later in the day.

The market is expecting a strong, non-farm number, with 313,000 jobs created in October, which would strengthen the dollar ahead of a probable interest-rate hike in the US in December.

At 11.30am, the R186 was bid at 9.15% from 9.03% and the R207 was at 7.855% from 7.735%.

The rand was at R14.1131 to the dollar from R13.9817.

Analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said they were expecting "significant price action" on the day, because of the Bank of England’s decision on Thursday to increase interest rates by 25 basis points. Despite the increase, the dovish tone of the central bank’s forward guidance has kept the pound under pressure.

"The Bank of England’s tone was very sombre as the bank tries to fine-tune monetary policy so as not to disrupt the economic recovery," Nedbank said.

The UK 10-year gilt was at 1.2369% from 1.261%.

US bond yields rose marginally after falling earlier as the market expressed disappointment that the mooted tax-reform plans unveiled in the US House of Representatives did not go far enough, Dow Jones Newswires reported..

The plans, as detailed on Thursday, would slice the top corporate tax rate to 20% from 35%, which could lead to significantly larger budget deficits.

"The tax package is a lot weaker than people expected," said Andrew Brenner, head of global fixed income at National Alliance Capital Markets.

The US 10-year was at 2.3535% from 2.348%.