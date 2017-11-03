Bonds extends losses on both weaker and volatile rand

South African bonds were weaker on Friday afternoon, tracking a softer rand, but were little moved by the release of a disappointing US jobs report.

The rand experienced some volatility following the release of US non-farm payrolls data for October, which came in at 261,000 jobs, well below a Trading Economics’ forecast of 310,000.

The unemployment rate slipped to 4.1% from 4.2%, the lowest level since December 2000, and wages fell 1c to an average of $26.53 an hour, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

The rand immediately pared some of its losses, but at 3pm was weaker than before the release of the report.

Bonds were unmoved and at earlier weaker levels, with the benchmark R186 bid at 9.20% from Thursday’s 9.03%.

The rand was at R14.1304 to the dollar from R13.9817.

The US 10-year treasury was at 2.3499% from 2.3480%.

Despite rand-supportive commentary and policy decisions this week by global central banks, local bonds remain significantly weaker since Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on October 25.

Flows had remained light as rating-agency reviews approach later this month, said Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr. For now, yields seemed happy to trade at about the 9% mark, with most of the direction being dictated by the currency, he said.