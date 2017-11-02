Weaker dollar helps gold inch higher

London — Gold prices inched up on Thursday, helped by a weaker dollar as investors waited for the nomination of a new US Federal Reserve chief and the unveiling of US tax reform legislation later in the day.

A decision by the US Fed on Wednesday to leave interest rates unchanged pushed the dollar lower, helping lift dollar-denominated gold by making it cheaper for holders of other currencies.

"The slightly weaker dollar is the main explanation [for gold’s rise]," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,275.91/oz at 11.08am GMT after touching $1,281.43, the highest since October 26.

US gold futures were flat at $1,277/oz.

Investor focus was moving to the choice of the next Fed chief, said Menke.

US President Donald Trump is expected on Thursday to nominate Fed governor Jerome Powell to replace Janet Yellen as leader of the central bank. Powell is seen as less likely to push for rapid interest rate rises than other candidates.

Gold is sensitive to rising interest rates because they push up bond yields, making non-yielding gold less attractive, and tend to boost the dollar.

"If he [Trump] were to pick Fed governor Powell as expected, gold would likely make slight gains," said analysts at Commerzbank.

But Menke predicted prices could fall to $1,200 by the end of the year. "We think further rate rises are on the cards, which should support the US dollar and yields," he said.

Markets are pricing in a 97% likelihood of a rate increase in December, according the CME Fedwatch tool, but are less certain of the pace of rises next year. That pace could be accelerated if tax reform legislation to be unveiled by Republicans in the House of Representatives on Thursday were enacted and succeeded in speeding economic growth.

On the technical side, gold was struggling to break above its 100-day moving average at $1,275.60 and indicators suggested prices would fall, analysts said.

"Gold continues to weigh on the downside and still implies a test of the current October low and the 200-day moving average at $1,260.55-$1,260.89," said Commerzbank technical analysts.

"Between here and the $1,250 2017 uptrend we should see the market attempt to stabilise," they said in a note.

In other precious metals, silver was down 0.2% to $17.09/oz.

Platinum was down 0.2% to $929/oz and palladium was 0.4% lower at $997.50/oz.

