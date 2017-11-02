Rand gains more than 1.5% against pound as BoE hikes rates
The rand had gained 0.6% against the dollar and more than 1.5% against the pound on Thursday afternoon following the decision by the Bank of England (BoE) to hike interest rates by 25 basis points, the first rise since 2007.
The BoE decision triggered a sell-off in the pound while yields on UK bonds also fell. The decision comes at a time when British headline inflation stands at 3%, above the bank’s 2% target, amid a weak economy and lingering uncertainty about Brexit.
Oanda analyst Craig Erlam described the BoE’s step as "a dovish rate hike". The impression given by the BoE is this was a "one and done" rate hike, Erlam said. "It suggested another rate hike is not planned any time soon."
The BoE was in a tough situation, given that inflation was running above the 2% target and growth was likely to slow in the coming quarters, said FXTM analyst Hussein Sayed. He said it seemed as if expectations of the hike had been priced in by the market for some time.
At 3pm, the rand was at R13.9711 to the dollar from R14.064, at R16.2764 to the euro from R16.339, and at R18.3163 to the pound from R18.6257.
The euro was at $1.1651 from $1.1618.
The pound was at $1.3111 from $1.3246 and the UK 10-year gilt was last seen at 1.2618% from 1.3418%.
The dollar came under some pressure as markets awaited word of the new US Federal Reserve chairperson. According to reports, Fed governor Jerome Powell has emerged as a favourite to succeed Janet Yellen, whose term in office expires in February. US President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick after local markets close.
