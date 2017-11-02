Rand gains more than 1.5% against pound as BoE hikes rates

The rand had gained 0.6% against the dollar and more than 1.5% against the pound on Thursday afternoon following the decision by the Bank of England (BoE) to hike interest rates by 25 basis points, the first rise since 2007.

The BoE decision triggered a sell-off in the pound while yields on UK bonds also fell. The decision comes at a time when British headline inflation stands at 3%, above the bank’s 2% target, amid a weak economy and lingering uncertainty about Brexit.

Oanda analyst Craig Erlam described the BoE’s step as "a dovish rate hike". The impression given by the BoE is this was a "one and done" rate hike, Erlam said. "It suggested another rate hike is not planned any time soon."