Rand back under R14/$ on Powell reports

The rand was back under R14/$, trading 0.86% stronger at R13.94/$, on Thursday at 7am as the dollar weakened against most currencies on reports US President Donald Trump intended to replace Janet Yellen with Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell.

Trump is expected to formally announce his decision on Thursday at 3pm Washington time (9pm local time).

The rand was 0.5% stronger against the euro at R16.25 and 0.6% stronger against the pound at R18.52.

The JSE’s all share index got within 213 points of reaching 60,000 on Wednesday after clocking 59,000 for the first time on Tuesday. The index closed 0.9% higher at 59,514 points.

The top 40 broke the 53,000 barrier on Wednesday to reach a record 53,370 before settling back to close 0.93% higher at 53,057 points.

Whether the JSE would continue moving into record territory on Thursday looked uncertain, with stocks on mainland Chinese stock exchanges weaker, down 0.58% in Shanghai and down 0.44% in Shenzhen, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.15%.

Although Facebook reported a 79% jump in profit to $4.7bn in the September quarter from the matching quarter in 2016, investors appear to have wanted more, sending its stock price down 1.87% to $179.25 in after-hours Nasdaq trade.

The world’s largest company by market capitalisation, Apple, is scheduled to release its quarterly results on Thursday.

Locally, fashion chain TFG is scheduled to release its interim results for the six months to end-September on Thursday.

TFG has not issued a trading statement as would be required if its earnings differed by more than 20% from the matching period.

At its annual general meeting on September 6, CEO Doug Murray said total turnover growth for the first five months of its financial year was 6.2%, "which we are extremely pleased with, coming on top of a very high base in the corresponding period of 17.2% turnover growth".

Cash turnover growth was 6% and credit turnover growth was 6.4%. Turnover growth in TFG Africa for the five months is 5.1% with comparable turnover growth of 1.4%.

Building materials supplier Afrimat said in a voluntary trading statement on October 18 that it expected to report on Thursday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-August increased by between 5% and 10%.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release August’s manufacturing utilisation capacity at 11.30am and September’s electricity consumption data at 1pm.