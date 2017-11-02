Oil price near two-year highs as investors book profits

New York — Oil prices steadied near two-year highs on Thursday as some investors booked profits, traders said, but the market outlook remained upbeat as oil cartel Opec-led supply cuts tightened the market and drained inventories.

Brent crude was up 3c at $60.51 per barrel by 3.01pm GMT. On Wednesday, Brent reached $61.70, its highest intra-day level since July 2015. The contract is up by more than a third from its 2017-lows in June.

US light crude was up 6c, or 0.1%, at $54.36, almost 30% above its 2017-lows in June. Confidence has been fueled by an effort this year lead by Opec and Russia to hold back about 1.8-million barrels per day (bpd) in oil production to tighten markets.

Saudi Arabian energy minister Khalid al-Falih said supply and demand balances were tightening and oil inventories falling, while compliance with the Opec-led pact to curb supplies had been "excellent".

"Compliance as a whole for Opec up being rather strong," said Mark Watkins, regional investment manager at US Bank. "Now that we’ve flipped the calendar to November we have the Opec meeting at the end of the month. There’s expectation that there will be positive comments about extending the cuts past March."

The pact to withhold supplies runs to March 2018, but there is growing consensus to extend the deal to cover all of next year. Iraq’s oil minister said that Opec’s second-largest producer supports keeping curbs on global oil supply to bolster prices, adding that $60 per barrel would be an acceptable target price for his country.

Overall, oil markets have been slightly under-supplied this year, resulting in inventory drawdowns. Oil was also supported by falling US commercial crude inventories despite rising output.

US crude oil inventories fell 2.4-million barrels last week despite a 46,000 bpd increase in production to 9.55-million bpd. US crude output is now up more than 13% since mid-2016, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Goldman Sachs said it expected year-on-year US oil production growth of 0.8-million to 0.9-million bpd at year-end 2017. This would put end-2017 output at 9.6-million to 9.7-million bpd, close to its highest for at least three decades.

The EIA said a record 2.1-million bpd of US crude was exported in the latest week. Traders said this was due to US crude trading at a wide discount to Brent, making exports attractive.

