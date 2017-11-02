Oil is steady as output cuts tighten the market

London — Oil prices steadied on Thursday as supply cuts by Opec and other major exporters tightened the market despite higher production in the US.

Benchmark Brent crude was down 20c at $60.29 a barrel by 8.50am GMT. On Wednesday, Brent reached its highest intraday level since July 2015. It is up by more than a third since its 2017-lows in June.

US light crude was 20c lower at $54.10, almost 30% above its 2017-low in June.

Confidence has been fuelled by an effort this year led by oil cartel Opec and Russia to hold back about 1.8-million barrels a day in oil production to tighten markets.

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Thursday that supply and demand balances were tightening and oil inventories falling, while compliance with the Opec-led pact to curb supplies had been "excellent".

Russian oil output edged up to 10.93-million barrels a day in October from 10.91-million barrels a day in September, official data showed on Thursday, but the country remains in compliance with the deal to curb output.

Overall, oil markets have been slightly undersupplied this year, resulting in inventory drawdowns.

The pact to withhold supplies runs to March 2018, but there is growing consensus to extend the deal to cover all of next year.

Oil was also supported by falling US commercial crude inventories despite rising output.

US commercial crude oil inventories fell by 2.4-million barrels in the week to October 27 to 454.9-million barrels, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

"US crude inventories are back on a downward trend after disruptions from hurricane Harvey caused a small build," said William O’Loughlin, analyst at Rivkin Securities.

This came despite a 46,000 barrels a day increase in production to 9.55-million barrels a day. US crude output is now up more than 13% since mid-2016. Goldman Sachs said it expected year-on-year US oil production growth of 0.8-million to 0.9-million barrels a day at year-end 2017. That would put end-2017 output at 9.6-million to 9.7-million barrels a day, only slightly above current levels.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) said a record 2.1-million barrels a day of US crude was exported in the latest week.

Traders said this was due to US crude trading at a wide discount to Brent, making exports attractive.

