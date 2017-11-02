Oil is stable after US inventories fall despite increase in production

Singapore — Oil prices held steady on Thursday as US crude inventories fell despite a rise in production, while outside the US an Opec-led supply cut continued to tighten the market.

Brent futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $60.56 a barrel at 4.17am GMT, up 7c or 0.1% from their last close. Brent has risen more than 35% since its 2017-lows last June.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $54.30 a barrel, unchanged from the last settlement, but still about 30% above its 2017-low in June.

Traders said oil markets were being supported by falling US commercial crude oil inventories despite rising output.

US commercial crude oil inventories fell by 2.4-million barrels in the week to October 27 to 454.9-million barrels, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.

"US crude inventories are back on a downward trend after disruptions from hurricane Harvey caused a small build," said William O’Loughlin, investment analyst at Rivkin Securities.

This came despite a 46,000 barrels a day increase in production to 9.6-million barrels a day. US crude output is now up more than 13% since mid-2016. The Energy Information Administration said that a record 2.1-million barrels a day of US crude was exported in the latest week.

Traders said this was due to WTI’s wide discount to Brent which makes overseas sales profitable. Outside the US, confident market sentiment has been fuelled by an effort this year led by oil cartel Opec and Russia to hold back about 1.8-million barrels a day in oil production to tighten markets.

"With an extension of the Opec-Russia deal likely to continue to at least late next year, prices have found ongoing support," National Australia Bank said on Thursday.

Trade data shows that global oil markets have been slightly undersupplied during the past quarters, resulting in fuel inventory drawdowns.

The pact to withhold supplies runs to March 2018, but there is growing consensus to extend the deal to cover all of next year.

Despite the generally bullish market sentiment, some analysts warned of too much confidence in higher prices.

"The overbought nature of the daily RSIs [relative strength indices] has made both contracts [Brent and WTI] vulnerable to short-term profit-taking on the headline-driven news," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

