MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as rand hedges falter on stronger currency

Gains by banks and financial stocks failed to push the JSE higher on Thursday, with the local bourse tracking mostly weaker global markets. Rand hedges lost ground on a firmer currency, while the retail index was also lower after mixed earnings reports from that sector.

The prospect of US Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell taking the helm of the world’s most influential central bank from February kept the dollar under pressure. Powell, who is seen to favour the same cautious approach to monetary policy tightening as Janet Yellen, would support risk assets, analysts said.

The all share lost 0.31% to 59‚331.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.40%.

The gold index dropped 0.72%‚ industrials 0.55%‚ resources 0.52% and general retailers 0.24%. Banks gained 1.05%‚ food and drug retailers 0.62%‚ property 0.55% and financials 0.39%.

Kumba Iron Ore bucked the weaker trend in the resource sector‚ gaining 4.5% to R290.81.

Rand hedge Anheuser-Busch InBev shed 1.73% to R1‚692‚ Richemont 1.49% to R127.76, and British American Tobacco 0.85% to R906.04.

Sibanye-Stillwater was up 1.84% to R19.33‚ while Lonmin shed 3.46% to R19.53.

Transport and logistics group Imperial was up 1.61% to R208.13‚ benefiting from the stronger currency‚ and an improvement in local vehicle sales.

Barloworld dropped 1.38% to R134.62.

In banks, FirstRand rose 1.65% to R52.50 and Standard Bank 1.05% to R166.23.

Truworths was off 3.02% to R74.70‚ after announcing earlier in the day that its retail sales had declined 3% to R5.5bn during the first 17 weeks of its financial year.

TFG added 2.81% to R142.70, after earlier reporting revenue grew 9% in the six-months to end-September, but after-tax profit was flat.

Construction and engineering company Group Five was off 3.7% to R12.50.

In the property sector Hyprop rose 2.04% to R109.02‚ Redefine 0.82% to R11, and Resilient 0.68% to R141.98.

Naspers ended the day 1.25% lower at R3‚431.46

At 5.40pm, the Dow was off 0.06% and the S&P 500 0.28%. The FTSE 100 was up 0.7%‚ while the CAC 40 had lost 0.27% and the DAX 30 0.28%.

Gold was up 0.33% to $1‚278.53 an ounce while platinum had fallen 0.59% to $927.02.

The top-40 Alsi futures index retreated 0.23% to 53‚456 points. The number of contracts traded was 14‚403 from Wednesday’s 30,226.