JSE pulls back a little after Wednesday’s record close

The JSE eased a little on Thursday, catching its breath following a record-setting day on Wednesday.

The all share index had come off 0.21% to 59,386.20 points by lunchtime, in a performance that was in line with world markets.

Traders appeared eager to lighten their exposure to equity markets, from Asia to Europe, where benchmark indices were broadly lower.

The rand was a little stronger, putting some pressure on big dual-listed shares that invariably tend to give the JSE its direction.

Commodity prices were lower, despite a weaker dollar, which was under a little pressure ahead of the expected announcement of the new US Federal Reserve chair later on Thursday.

Fed governor Jerome Powell has emerged as the favourite to succeed Janet Yellen‚ whose term will expire in February.

Should he land the job, Powell is widely expected to adopt a gradualist approach in raising interest rates‚ a scenario that bodes well for stocks as an asset class.

Anglo American was down 1.01% to R272.93, after reaching a level last seen in 2014, on Monday.

Sasol dropped 1.01% to R417.75, as the price of Brent crude eased slightly off the two-year high it reached on Wednesday, and as the rand recovered.

Kumba Iron Ore bucked the weaker trend in the resources sector, gaining 2.06% to R284, despite only steady iron-ore prices.

Sibanye-Stillwater was up 2.37% to R19.43, but Lonmin shed 2.13% to R19.80.

Luxury goods maker Richemont, the second-best performing share among blue-chip stocks on the JSE this year, gave up 1.31% to R127.99.

Transport and logistics group Imperial was up 1.98% to R208.89, benefiting from the stronger currency, and an improvement in local vehicle sales.

Truworths was off 2.64% to R75, after announcing earlier in the day that its retail sales had declined 3% to R5.5bn during the first 17 weeks of its financial year.

Construction and engineering company Group Five was off 3.7% to R12.50 and Mondi plc 1.63% to R339.40.