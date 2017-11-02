JSE opens slightly weaker as stronger rand keeps lid on further rand hedge gains

The JSE all share opened slightly weaker on Thursday on mixed Asian markets as the rand broke through R14/$ on a weaker dollar after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged.

The rand was at R13.9682 to the dollar from R14.064 at the opening. Platinum stocks took a breather on a weaker spot price, while banks gained on the rand.

The JSE came within a couple of hundred points of the 60,000-point level on Wednesday, closing 0.91% higher at a record 59,514.10 points.

The Dow closed 0.25% higher at 23,435.01. The Nikkei 225 rose 0.53% and the Hang Seng softened 0.08%.

The Fed kept the door open for further rate increases next year, although it acknowledged that US inflation remained subdued, thereby mitigating against a stronger hawkish stance.

Although the markets expected the Federal open market committee decision, which reinforced the probability of an interest rate hike in December, this had little effect on the markets, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) analysts said.

"However, in the low liquidity environment of the Far East session this morning, a report that Jerome Powell would be announced as the new Fed chair saw the dollar lose ground," Nedbank said.

Trump is expected to formally announce his decision on Thursday at 3pm Washington time (9pm local time).

Due to the dovish nature of Powell, the market’s appetite for riskier assets grew on the perception that the Fed would not hike more than twice next year, said TreasuryOne trader Andre Botha.

The market is awaiting a rate decision from the Bank of England (BoE) later in the day, with a 25 basis point rise priced in.

At 9.30am the all share was 0.36% lower at 59,297.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.39%. Platinum shed 1.83%, resources 1.17% and general retailers 0.6%. Banks added 0.36% and property 0.29%.

Among the large diversified miners, BHP shed 1.67% to R258.60 and Anglo American 1.52% to R271.53.

Sasol shed 0.86% to R418.37 on a largely flat Brent crude price, holding above $60.57 a barrel.

Among the rand hedges, Richemont dropped 1.09% to R128.27 and British American Tobacco fell 0.53% to R908.96.

Impala Platinum lost 1.3% to R39.48 and Anglo American Platinum 0.62% to R396.14.

Among banks, FirstRand added 0.7% to R52.01, Nedbank 0.48% to R210 and Standard Bank 0.35% to R165.07.

Old Mutual was down 0.94% to R35.68.

Massmart rebounded 1.61% to R110.90 and Shoprite added 0.64% to R202.

Nepi Rockcastle gained 0.36% to R201.73.

Naspers was down 0.28% to R3,464.98.

Mediclinic dropped 1.05% to a new annual low of R108.