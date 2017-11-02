JSE is lower on industrials, as market takes a breather

The JSE closed lower on Thursday, following six straight sessions of gains, as rand hedges retreated on the stronger currency and miners softened on lower commodity prices.

Banks, food and drug retailers, as well as property stocks, were firm favourites, as traders in both Asia and Europe lightened their exposure to equities.

The rand gained 0.8% to the dollar on the day, breaking through R14, and reaching an intra-day best of R13.9069, which was also its best level in a week. Soon after the JSE’s close it was at R14.001.

Despite the negative close, market sentiment toward emerging markets remained positive, on a weaker dollar, analysts said. The greenback was under pressure after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, at the second-last meeting of the Federal open market committee in 2017.

The market now awaits US President Donald Trump’s appointment of Jerome Powell, who seems most likely to take over as Fed chairperson, which announcement will be made after the JSE’s close.

Emerging-market currencies and equities were on the front foot as investors expected Powell to take over at the Fed, said Sasfin Securities analyst Alvin Chawasema. "Powell is thought [likely] to continue with the same cautious approach Yellen has been following, and this is seen as emerging-market supportive."

The Dow was 0.02% higher at the JSE’s close with European markets weaker. The FTSE 100, however, was up 0.59%, following the Bank of England’s decision to hike interest rates by 25 basis points, the first increase since 2007.

Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said the rate increase came with quite a dovish twist. "Policy makers refrained from including language in the statement that indicated markets were behind the curve on rate increases, suggesting an extremely gradual tightening process," Erlam said.

Commodity prices were lower, with the exception of gold, despite the weaker dollar.

The gold price had risen 0.32% to $1,274.28 an ounce soon after the JSE’s close, while Brent crude was flat at $60.48 a barrel.

The all share closed 0.31% lower at 59,331.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.40%. The gold index dropped 0.72%, industrials 0.55%, resources 0.52%, and general retailers 0.24%. Banks gained 1.05%, food and drug retailers 0.62%, property 0.55%, and financials 0.39%.

Sasol eased 0.95% to R418.

Kumba Iron Ore bucked the weaker trend in the resource sector, gaining 4.5% to R290.81.

Rand hedge Anheuser-Busch InBev shed 1.73% to R1,692, Richemont 1.49% to R127.76, and British American Tobacco 0.85% to R906.04.

Sibanye-Stillwater was up 1.84% to R19.33, while Lonmin shed 3.46% to R19.53.

Transport and logistics group Imperial was up 1.61% to R208.13, benefiting from the stronger currency, and an improvement in local vehicle sales.

Barloworld dropped 1.38% to R134.62.

In banks, FirstRand rose 1.65% to R52.50 and Standard Bank 1.05% to R166.23.

Truworths was off 3.02% to R74.70, after announcing earlier in the day that its retail sales had declined 3% to R5.5bn during the first 17 weeks of its financial year.

Construction and engineering company Group Five was off 3.7% to R12.50.

In the property sector Hyprop rose 2.04% to R109.02, Redefine 0.82% to R11, and Resilient 0.68% to R141.98.

Naspers ended the day 1.25% lower at R3,431.46