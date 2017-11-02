Futures follow weaker JSE and faltering Dow

South African futures closed lower on Thursday as the all share retreated from record territory, in subdued trade, following losses by rand hedges.

Major US equity markets opened softer, as investors examined mixed corporate earnings reports, as well as a release of the US Republican Party’s latest tax proposal, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Markets now await US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a successor for Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen, expected at 9pm local time. According to reports, Fed governor Jerome Powell is the likely pick.

Tech giant Apple is set to release its results after US markets close on Thursday, which could give some direction to Asian equity markets on Friday.

Friday’s main economic data release is that of US non-farm payrolls numbers for October. Analysts have said that a December interest-rate increase from the Fed is almost entirely priced in, and that only a significant deviation would move the market.

Locally, Standard Bank will release its whole-economy purchasing managers index (PMI) for October on Friday, with the index having come in at 48.5 in September. On Wednesday, Absa’s PMI improved to 47.8 points from 45.6 in September, but that survey only examines the manufacturing sector.

The all share lost 0.31% to 59‚331.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.40%.

The gold index dropped 0.72%‚ industrials 0.55%‚ resources 0.52%, and general retailers 0.24%. Banks gained 1.05%‚ food and drug retailers 0.62%‚ property 0.55%, and financials 0.39%.

At 5.40pm, the Dow was off 0.06% and the S&P 500 0.28%. The FTSE 100 was up 0.7%, while the CAC 40 had lost 0.27% and the DAX 30 0.28%.

Gold was up 0.33% to $1,278.53 an ounce while platinum had fallen 0.59% to $927.02.

The top-40 Alsi futures index retreated 0.23% to 53,456 points. The number of contracts traded was 14,403 from Wednesday’s 30‚226.