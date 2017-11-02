Bonds stable after US rate decision as market awaits Trump’s Fed choice

South African bonds were stable at midday on Thursday after the rand broke through R14/$ and as the market awaited President Donald Trump’s announcement of the next US Federal Reserve chief.

The rand hit a best level of R13.9069 to the dollar on a weaker greenback following the US Federal Reserve’s decision on Wednesday to keep rates unchanged.

Reports have indicated that Jerome Powell will be Trump’s nominee. While Powell was expected to maintain the gradual normalisation of monetary policy, he was also likely to be more flexible in terms of financial deregulation, said FXTM analyst Hussein Sayed.

"Unless we see a surprise, expect little or no impact on treasury yields and the dollar," Sayed said.

The market is awaiting a rate decision from the Bank of England (BoE) later in the day, with a 25 basis point rise priced in.

Analysts generally expect the BoE to raise its policy rate but refrain from delivering a hawkish guidance, given Brexit-related risks to the UK economy, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

At 11.31am the R186 was unchanged at 9.010% and the R207 was bid at 7.725% from 7.715%.

The rand was at R13.9797 to the dollar from R14.064. The euro was at $1.1639 from $1.1618.

The US 10-year bond was at 2.3716% from 2.3724%.