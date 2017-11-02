Markets

Bonds slightly weaker despite signs of dovish global central-bank policy

02 November 2017 - 15:53 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
South African bonds were marginally weaker on Thursday afternoon, despite a stronger rand, and further signs continuing global monetary-policy stimulus will only be tightened gradually.

On Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 0.5%, as expected, but said future rate rises would be at a "gradual pace and to a limited extent", reported Dow Jones Newswires.

The bank also warned that uncertainty over Brexit was having a noticeable effect on the UK’s economic outlook.

"The BoE dropped the line that [interest rates] may need to rise more than the market expects, which could be interpreted as dovish," said Barclays Research analyst.

The rand strengthened against sterling, but local bonds were little moved by the announcement.

Earlier this week, both the Bank of Japan and US Federal Reserve kept rates on hold, although the latter kept the door open for an increase in December. The Fed again, however, acknowledged subdued inflation in the US.

Markets are also awaiting US President Donald Trump’s decision on a successor to Fed chair Janet Yellen, expected after markets close today.

Reports indicate that Jerome Powell will be Trump’s nominee. While Powell was expected to maintain the gradual normalisation of monetary policy, he was expected to be more flexible in terms of financial deregulation, said FXTM analyst Hussein Sayed.

The appointment of an individual who echoed Yellen’s approach would be emerging-market supportive, analysts said.

At 3pm the R186 was bid at 9.03% from 9.01% and the R207 at 7.73% from 7.715%.

The UK’s 10-year gilt was at 1.2716% from 1.3418%.

The rand was at R13.9712 to the dollar from R14.064 and the euro at $1.1639 from $1.1618.

