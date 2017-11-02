Markets

Bonds mixed while rand gains on reports of Donald Trump’s Fed pick

02 November 2017 - 10:15 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were mixed on Thursday morning, despite a stronger rand, which gained on the expectation current US Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell will take the helm from February.

Reports have suggested US President Donald Trump intends to replace current chief Janet Yellen with Powell when he makes his announcement at 9pm local time. Powell is seen as a more dovish pick than other candidates.

The appointment of Powell suggested a continuation of Fed policy, with emerging markets breathing a "collective sigh of relief", said Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler.

Should Powell’s deputy became Stanford economist John Taylor — a slightly more hawkish candidate — this could mix things up, as Taylor may also have Trump’s ear, said Butler.

Locally, there is no significant data, but the Bank of England (BoE) is widely expected to announce its first interest-rate increase in more than a decade.

At 9.30am the R186 was bid at 9.015% from 9.010% and the R207 was at 7.705% from 7.715%.

The rand was at R13.9378 to the dollar from R14.064.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand back under R14/$ on Powell reports
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE at record high, tracking bullish ...
Markets
3.
First global equity ETF run by robots makes its ...
Markets
4.
Flat oil price erases gains as US crude draw is ...
Markets
5.
What do experts think about CME’s bitcoin plan?
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.