Bonds mixed while rand gains on reports of Donald Trump’s Fed pick

South African bonds were mixed on Thursday morning, despite a stronger rand, which gained on the expectation current US Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell will take the helm from February.

Reports have suggested US President Donald Trump intends to replace current chief Janet Yellen with Powell when he makes his announcement at 9pm local time. Powell is seen as a more dovish pick than other candidates.

The appointment of Powell suggested a continuation of Fed policy, with emerging markets breathing a "collective sigh of relief", said Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler.

Should Powell’s deputy became Stanford economist John Taylor — a slightly more hawkish candidate — this could mix things up, as Taylor may also have Trump’s ear, said Butler.

Locally, there is no significant data, but the Bank of England (BoE) is widely expected to announce its first interest-rate increase in more than a decade.

At 9.30am the R186 was bid at 9.015% from 9.010% and the R207 was at 7.705% from 7.715%.

The rand was at R13.9378 to the dollar from R14.064.