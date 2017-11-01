The fund managers using Nobel-winning theories to get rich

Oslo — Human beings tend to have biases. Knowing how to read those can make you very rich.

During a recent interview in Oslo, Stacey Nutt, the CEO of asset management firm ClariVest Asset Management talked about the way behavioural economics is helping his portfolio managers beat the market.

Nutt says the trick is to go for "under-appreciated fundamental trends".

"Fundamental movement but not a lot of excitement. That’s an interesting combination for us," he said in the Norwegian capital last week. "When there’s still, what I would call, a blanket of cynicism, that kind of resides over those trends."

The notion that investors can beat the market has met with a good deal of scepticism of late. But some active managers are now trying to get ahead by applying behavioural finance theories such as those developed by Nobel laureates Richard Thaler (co-author of Nudge) and Daniel Kahneman. These asset managers try to avoid behavioural biases in their own decisions, while capitalising on the biases of others.

ClariVest, which helps advise Fidelity and Nordea, has even implemented systems to nudge its portfolio managers to behave in a way that enhances returns, according to Nutt, who as CEO has $7.5bn under management and advice.

"Our screening tools highlight sell ideas currently owned in our portfolios," he said. "The portfolio manager is nudged to sell the stock. He’s not forced to sell it but nudged and reminded of it. Behavioural biases lead investors to hold on to losers too long, this nudge helps our [portfolio managers] avoid this bias."

ClariVest uses a mix of quantitative and qualitative tools to find investment ideas. It runs a quantitative model based on 12-15 fundamental and technical factors everyday to find "conservatism events" — when the market is reacting conservatively to recent strong fundamentals.

Eagle Capital Appreciation Fund, managed by Nutt, has had an average annual return of 17% in the past five years. That’s better than 89% of its peers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

"We don’t buy best ideas," he said. "We use the opportunity to get in early in the trends, knowing that a significant portion of the ideas we invest in will not turn out to develop into trends. We’ll get rid of them."

A recent investment is Wal-Mart Stores, which operates in a sector that is under a lot of pressure, according to Nutt.

"We like Wal-Mart as an overlooked competitor to Amazon," he said. "They are one of the few retailers out there with the breadth to compete with Amazon. They’ve got the distribution network, the infrastructure that is needed. They are starting to get more competitive online."

It would be difficult for many other US retailers and a question of who would survive, Nutt said

"Online is just destroying them," he said. "It’s gonna be a rough, rough sector for quite some time."

Bloomberg