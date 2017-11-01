Rand slips marginally before release of FOMC meeting details

The rand was slightly weaker against a steady dollar before midday, ahead of the release of the US Federal Reserve federal open market committee’s meeting details.

While the committee is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold, investors are convinced that the bank will increase interest rates in December. They are hoping to get policy direction from the Fed and its interest-rate increase trajectory in 2018.

Investors will also use the US ADP jobs data, to be released on Wednesday, to inform their expectations of the next interest-rate move by the Fed. They will also wait for the release of Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls data.

While the rand, like most emerging-market currencies, is influenced mostly by the Fed meeting, some domestic factors do affect the currencies. The Turkish lira was much weaker, shedding 0.85% against the dollar after its central bank raised its inflation forecast on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that the bank raised its inflation forecast to 9.8% from 8.7% for 2017 and to 7% from 6.4% for 2018, citing the recent depreciation of the Turkish lira.

Sasfin Securities fixed-income traders said the Colombian peso extended losses after an unexpected interest-rate cut last week, while the Russian rouble succumbed to elevated geopolitical tensions.

At 11.31am‚ the rand was R14.1492 to the dollar from R14.1245‚ at R16.4647 to the euro from R16.4445 and at R18.8285 to the pound from R18.7583.

The euro was at $1.1637 from $1.1644.