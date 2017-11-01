Oil near two-year high as compliance with output cuts improves

Singapore — Brent crude prices were near two-year highs on Wednesday on news that oil cartel Opec has significantly improved compliance with its pledged supply cuts, and Russia also apparently keeping to the deal.

Brent futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $61.15 a barrel at 5.04am GMT, up 21c or 0.34% since their last close and near the $61.41 a barrel two-year high from intraday trading on Tuesday. Brent is up almost 38% since its 2017 lows in June.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $54.65 a barrel, up 27c or 0.5% and close to February highs. It is up almost 30% since 2017 lows in June.

Physical oil markets are also strong, with top exporter Saudi Arabia expected to raise December crude prices for Asian customers to levels last seen in 2013 or 2014, a Reuters survey showed.

Arab Light’s December official selling price to at least 90c a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes, the survey of five refiners showed. That would be the highest premium since $1.65 in September 2014, according to Reuters data.

Bullish sentiment has been fuelled by an effort this year lead by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and Russia to hold back about 1.8-million barrels a day in oil production to tighten markets.

While compliance was low during the first half of the year, supplies have been reduced significantly since.

Opec’s October output fell by 80,000 barrels a day to 32.78-million barrels a day, putting adherence to its pledged supply curbs at 92%, up from September’s 86%.

Russia is also seen to be complying, cutting its output by about 300,000 barrels a day below October 2016 levels of 11.247-million barrels a day.

Trade data shows that global oil markets have been slightly undersupplied during the past quarters, resulting in inventory drawdowns.

What is unclear is how countries involved in withholding production will exit the supply-cutting deal, which ends in March 2018.

Saudi Arabia and Russia support extending the agreement to potentially cover all of next year.

Should participants after that return to full capacity and US output also grow, a supply glut could return.

"We could rapidly … go from a predicted deficit of around 260,000 barrels to a surplus of close to 1.5-million barrels. Prices would undoubtedly collapse," said Matt Stanley, a fuel broker at Freight Investor Services.

Another factor will be US output, which has risen by almost 13% since mid-2016 to 9.5-million barrels a day.

"US crude oil production is 410,000 barrels a day below the April 2015 peak of 9.62-million barrels a day. We expect production to surpass this level before year-end," Barclays bank said.

