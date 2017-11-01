Oil climbs to more than two-year peak

London — Oil rose to its highest since mid-2015 on Wednesday as data showed Opec has significantly improved compliance with its pledged supply cuts and Russia is also widely expected to keep to the deal.

Brent crude futures were up 59c at $61.53 a barrel at 9.05am GMT, having hit a session peak of $61.70 earlier, the highest since July 2015.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $55.12 a barrel, up 74c.

The oil price gained 7% in October, marking the fourth consecutive month of gains.

"The bulls have it and momentum is strong," Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen said.

"We know how oil can easily run ahead of what is fundamentally justified and we’ve seen that in both directions in the last couple of years," he said. "We really need to see demand growth pick up even more strongly than what is currently expected for the bullish outlook for to be maintained."

Optimism has been fuelled by an effort this year led by oil cartel Opec, Russia and other producers to hold back about 1.8-million barrels a day in oil production to tighten markets.

Opec’s October output fell by 80,000 barrels a day to 32.78-million barrels a day, putting adherence to its pledged supply curbs at 92%, up from September’s 86%. Analysts and traders expect Russia to stick to its agreement to curb its oil output by 300,000 barrels a day from 11.247-million barrels a day reached in October 2016.

Saudi Arabia and Russia are considering extending the agreement to potentially cover all of next year.

Should participants after that return to full capacity and US output also grow, a supply glut could return.

"We could rapidly … go from a predicted deficit of around 260,000 barrels to a surplus of close to 1.5-million barrels. Prices would undoubtedly collapse," said Matt Stanley, a fuel broker at Freight Investor Services.

Another factor will be US output, which has risen by almost 13% since mid-2016 to 9.5-million barrels a day.

"US crude oil production is 410,000 barrels a day below the April 2015 peak of 9.62-million barrels a day. We expect production to surpass this level before year-end," Barclays bank said.

Reuters