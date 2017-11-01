MARKET WRAP: JSE at record high, tracking bullish global markets

Positive sentiment in global markets helped lift the JSE on Wednesday, with the rand relatively range-bound, despite a series of global economic data releases.

Much investor focus was on the US Federal Reserve interest-rate decision, due later in the evening. Despite this, sentiment was risk-on amid a recent rally in oil prices, upbeat Chinese manufacturing data, and a decision by the Bank of Japan to continue monetary stimulus.

This decision follows a recent European Central Bank one to extend, but pare back, its own stimulus measures.

Resources led the way despite the rand firming shortly before the JSE closed, and Brent crude reversing course to trade a bit weaker. Higher oil prices tend to support other commodities.

The all share closed 0.91% higher at 59‚514.10 points‚ after reaching an intra-day best level of 59‚787.10. The top 40 rose 0.93%‚ resources 2.67%‚ the gold index 2.22%‚ platinums 1.45%‚ and general retailers 1.42%.

Anglo American led the gains in big diversified miners‚ rallying 4.01% to R275.71‚ while BHP added 3.03% to R263.

Sasol closed 2.01% higher at R422.

Kumba Iron Ore rose 2.31% to R278.28‚ Exxaro 3.28% to R148.47, and ArcelorMittal 1.1% to R6.43.

British American Tobacco added 0.42% to R913.78 but Richemont dropped 0.5% to R129.69.

Sibanye-Stillwater ended the day 3.66% higher at R18.98 and AngloGold Ashanti gained 2.62% to R133.75.

Old Mutual recovered another 1.01% to R36.02‚ after announcing earlier in the day that it was cutting its interest in Nedbank to 19.9%‚ from 54%.

Sanlam gained 2.01% to R72.12‚ Discovery 2.35% to R150, and MMI Holdings 1.12% to R19.01.

Woolworths added 1.15% to R57‚ Truworths 2.22% to R77.03, and TFG 2.44% to R138.80.

Redefine jumped 2.83% to R10.91 and Nepi Rockcastle 1.69% to a record R201.01.

Naspers was 0.86% higher at R3‚474.79.

At 6.08pm, the Dow was up 0.21% and the S&P 500 0.15%. The DAX 30 was up 1.83%‚ the CAC 40 0.36% and the FTSE 100 0.06%.

Platinum was up 1.76% to $934.71 an ounce and gold 0.46% to $1‚276.41. Brent crude was off 0.34% to $60.83.

The top-40 Alsi futures index rose 0.85% to a record 53‚637 points. The number of contracts traded was 30‚226 from Tuesday’s 17‚183.