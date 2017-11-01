Kellogg may give JSE snap, crackle and pop this morning

November got off to a strong start with Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index up 1.5%, Bombay’s Sensex index up 1% and Sydney’s ASX 200 index up 0.5% ahead of the JSE’s opening on Wednesday morning.

Asian markets were buoyed by strong results from US food companies Kellogg, which rose 6.22% to $62.53, and Mondelez, which rose 5.42% to $41.43, after both reported that a weaker dollar helped them grow international sales, ending years of stagnation.

Facebook is scheduled to release its results on Wednesday and Amazon on Thursday.

The US Federal Reserve will announce an interest rate decision at 8pm South African time. The US central bank has raised its benchmark rate from 0.5% to 1.25% in three steps of 25 basis points each over the past year. Though it is expected to raise interest rates to 1.5%, economists generally think this will happen in December rather than on Wednesday.

This makes for a jittery day for the rand, which was trading at R14.14 to the dollar, R16.45 to the euro and R18.77 to the pound.

On the South African economic data front, the Absa-sponsored monthly purchasing managers’ index (PMI) is scheduled for release at about 10am and new vehicle sales at 1.30pm.

Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan said in her weekly note she expected the PMI survey to reflect a continued contraction, albeit at a slower pace, in manufacturing sector activity in October. She forecasts the index will rise slightly to 45.5 from 44.9 in September.

A score under 50 indicates SA’s manufacturing sector is contracting. The monthly poll of factory managers tends to be a good forecaster of manufacturing sales and production data Statistics SA will publish in about two months.

"New vehicle sales rose by 7% in September from the same month in 2016 with low base factors boosting the annual growth outcome. Also contributing to the sustained positive momentum in new vehicle sales since June 2017 has been the moderation in new vehicle price inflation and the interest rate reduction in July 2017," Kaplan wrote.

"However, the prospect of interest rate increases in the coming months and the effects of sustained rand depreciation on new vehicle pricing could dampen the sales performance going forward."