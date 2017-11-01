Futures track record JSE and buoyant global markets

South African futures tracked the higher JSE and firmer Dow on Wednesday, with markets set to digest developments in global central-bank policy on Thursday.

The local bourse hit a record high, led by gains in the resources index, while the Dow also reached record territory, buoyed by positive corporate-earnings results.

The US Federal Reserve is set to make an announcement on interest rates at 8pm local time, and while no change is expected, the commentary should give guidance on the Fed’s future plans.

Thursday sees an interest-rate decision from the Bank of England — with markets pricing in the first rate increase there in a decade — while US President Donald Trump’s pick for a successor to Fed chairperson Janet Yellen is also expected.

Locally, the cupboard is bare in terms of economic data releases, while Friday will conclude with the release of US non-farm payrolls numbers for October.

The all share closed 0.91% higher at 59‚514.10 points‚ after reaching an intra-day best level of 59‚787.10. The top 40 rose 0.93%‚ resources 2.67%‚ the gold index 2.22%‚ platinums 1.45%, and general retailers 1.42%.

At 6.08pm, the Dow was up 0.21% and the S&P 500 0.15%. The DAX 30 was up 1.83%, the CAC 40 0.36% and the FTSE 100 0.06%.

Platinum was up 1.76% to $934.71 an ounce and gold 0.46% to $1,276.41. Brent crude was off 0.34% to $60.83.

The top-40 Alsi futures index rose 0.85% to a record 53,637 points. The number of contracts traded was 30,226 from Tuesday’s 17,183.