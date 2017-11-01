First global equity ETF run by robots makes its trading debut in Canada

Toronto — The first global equity exchange-traded funds (ETF) run by robots made its trading debut even as its managers expressed anxiety about investing in an ETF lacking the human touch.

"I’m going to be buying some but I’m buying it as a nervous investor myself," Steve Hawkins, co-CEO of Horizons ETFs Management Canada, said before the Horizons Active AI Global Equity ETF began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday. "We don’t know what the computer will do."

Hawkins stressed that the artificial intelligence (AI) behind the ETF, developed by Korea-based Qraft Technologies, was rigorously back-tested over 10 years of market moves to make sure it learned how to interpret data and make smart investments. However, unlike human portfolio managers, it will never be able to explain why it made a particular decision.

"We don’t know why it’s going to make those independent decisions, but from our rigorous testing we believe that it’s going to make the right decisions," Hawkins said in a phone interview.

The Horizon AI fund, sub-advised by Mirae Asset Global Investments, has a management fee of 0.55% and will be rebalanced monthly. It will invest in global equities using a basket of primarily North American-listed ETFs and will make its decisions using more than 50 metrics, including six-month relative performance and short interest. It trades on the Toronto bourse under the ticker symbol MIND.

The ETF opened little changed at C$25.15 at 9.44am in Toronto.

It is not the first robot-run ETF. The AI Powered Equity ETF of US stocks, driven by IBM’s Watson computer, beat it by two weeks, but Horizons says it is the first to invest in global equities. Toronto-based Horizons, controlled by Seoul-based Mirae Asset, operates 79 ETFs and has C$8.9bn ($6.9bn) in assets under management.

AI may seem scary to some investors, but Hawkins said he was confident it would prove itself to be smarter than "your average portfolio manager".

"AI can do the work of a team of global strategists, can look at millions of data points very quickly, where a team of strategists would have to work 24/7, 365 days a year," he said. "It doesn’t bring in investor bias or emotion with respect to any of its decisions, and we hope to see output that will be able to consistently outperform human decision-making."

That said, he does not expect investors to flock to the ETF, at least not initially.

"We really expect the first year to be tempered from an investor appetite perspective, but once we have proven that the computer can do things well, we expect appetite to significantly increase," he said. "But there are some investors who will always prefer the human touch."

Bloomberg