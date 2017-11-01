Bonds slightly firmer with eyes fixed on Donald Trump’s Fed choice

South African bonds were marginally firmer shortly before midday on Wednesday, as the market waited for further direction from the US Federal Reserve.

Analysts said the local bond market remained under pressure, with seemingly oversold levels likely to be reflecting the political risk hovering over the market, and possible further sovereign credit-rating downgrades in coming months.

The Fed’s two-day federal open market committee meeting will conclude with an interest-rate decision on Thursday.

While no change in rates is expected, the Fed should give guidance on a December hike while US President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement on who will replace Fed chairperson Janet Yellen.

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) analysts said markets were putting the odds of current Fed governor Jerome Powell of taking Yellen’s seat at 84% on Wednesday morning.

"The outlook for bonds remains cloudy at best for the remainder of the week. While yields are attractive, no one will be looking to pick up any large positions as we approach a potential rating downgrade this month," said RMB analyst Gordon Kerr.

As of Wednesday morning, there had been R5bn in foreign capital outflows from the bond market this week, said Nedbank Corporate Investment Banking analysts.

Locally, the Absa-sponsored monthly purchasing managers index (PMI) came in slightly better than expected, at 47.8 in October compared with a Trading Economics consensus forecast of 45.9.

The 50 level separates a contraction of manufacturing activity from expansion, with analysts expecting an improvement from September’s 44.9 due to among other factors, recent improved vehicle sales numbers.

At 11.30am the R186 government bond was bid at 9.09% from Tuesday’s 9.095%, while the R207 was at 7.8% from 7.795%.

The rand was at R14.147 from R14.1245.