Bonds marginally firmer as market awaits US developments

South African bonds were slightly stronger on Wednesday afternoon as the market remained positive, despite warnings that local bonds were due for further weakness ahead of a probable ratings downgrade.

The market was following a stable rand, which analysts warned might not remain that way. Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said recent gains in the rand, to R14.08 to the dollar, weren’t really justified and the market had settled back "into no man’s land".

As of Wednesday morning, there had been net foreign capital outflows from the bond market of R5bn for the week, said Nedbank Corporate Investment Banking analysts. However, yields have remained stable following Tuesday’s over-subscribed government bond auction.

At 3pm, the R186 was bid at 9.080% from 9.095% and the R207 was at 7.785% from 7.795%.

The rand was at R14.128 to the dollar from R14.1245.

US government bonds held steady on Tuesday as the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting kicked off.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year treasury note closed at 2.374%, the same level as Monday, notching a second consecutive monthly gain. The yield on treasuries maturing in two years rose on Tuesday to 1.592% from 1.580%, also capping a second-straight monthly climb.

US yields moved in a narrow range as the widely watched central bank meeting began, Dow Jones Newswires reported. Fed officials were likely to leave short-term interest rates unchanged this week, gearing up to consider another rate rise at the next scheduled meeting in December.

"We’re hitting a little bit of a pause button," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed-income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott. "It will be pretty quiet until the Fed meeting ends."

The US 10-year was last seen at 2.386% from 2.376%. The UK 10-year gilt was at 1.3713% from 1.3302%.

US President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement on who will replace Fed chairperson Janet Yellen this week.