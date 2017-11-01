Asian shares hit 10-year high, bitcoin marks a new record

Tokyo — Asian shares hit a 10-year high on Wednesday on solid global economic growth, while oil prices extended a bull run on hopes that major oil producers would maintain their output cuts.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%, led by 1.1% gains in South Korea while Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.4%.

"Hopes of US tax cuts, a slight easing in US long-term bond yields since late last month and a rise in oil prices are all positive for Asian shares," said Yukino Yamada, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"Last month, there were major inflows to high-tech shares in Korea and Taiwan. And gross domestic product (GDP) of these countries were also strong, showing the strength is spreading to the entire economy, not just within the high-tech sector," she said.

South Korea’s economic growth accelerated to its fastest growth in seven years last quarter while growth in Taiwan during the same period was the strongest in two-and-a-half years.

The advance reading of US GDP for July-September also showed healthy growth of 3%, well above the average of just above 2% since the financial crisis in 2008-09.

Wall Street’s three major indices ticked up on Tuesday to end October with their biggest monthly gains since February.

Investors are focused on the progress of a US tax-cut plan being developed by President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans, and on Trump’s announcement of the next head of the Federal Reserve.

The White House said he would reveal his Fed pick on Thursday.

Tax legislation had been expected on Wednesday, but sources said Republicans in the US House of Representatives will delay the release for a day as lawmakers try to overcome differences involving the treatment of retirement savings accounts and state and local taxes.

"If the negotiation gets derailed, that would have a negative impact on markets so we need to be careful," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.

Trump’s decision on the Fed chair was upstaging the start of its two-day policy meeting in Washington on Tuesday, although it is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged in its statement on Wednesday.

Trump is likely to pick Fed governor Jerome Powell, who is seen as more dovish on interest rates and thus relatively stock market-friendly, sources have told Reuters.

Expectations that Powell will lead the Fed have helped to drive down US bond yields and the dollar this week.

The dollar’s index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 94.66 from last week’s three-month peak of 95.15.

The euro was little moved at $1.1635, though it kept some distance from its three-month low of $1.1574 touched on Friday after the European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) stance was perceived to be more dovish than expected.

The dollar fetched ¥113.86, up slightly on the day but off Friday’s high of ¥114.45.

The biggest mover in early Wednesday trade was the New Zealand dollar, which jumped 0.7% to $0.6897 after the country’s jobless rate sank more than expected to a nine-year low of 4.6%.

Bitcoin hit another record high on Tuesday after CME Group, the world’s largest derivatives exchange operator, said on Tuesday it would launch a futures contract for bitcoin later this year, marking a major step in the digital currency’s path towards legitimacy.

Bitcoin last traded at $6,395.52, down 0.6% in early Asian trade, compared with Tuesday’s high of $6,449.78.

Oil prices extended a rally that began in early October, largely driven by hopes that oil producing countries will agree to extend output cut at their meeting the end of this month.

Brent crude futures hit a two-year high of $61.41 a barrel on Tuesday and stood at $61.16 a barrel in early Asia trade on Wednesday, up 0.4%.

US crude futures held at $54.87 a barrel, near their eight-month high of $54.85 hit on Tuesday.

The spread between the two contracts reached $6.99 on Tuesday, the widest in more than two years, due to concern about supply disruption from Kurdistan.

"Oil prices may have risen a bit too much already on expectations of the production cut extension. I would say Brent is likely to ease below $60 early next year," said Tatsufumi Okoshi, senior commodity economist at Nomura Securities.

