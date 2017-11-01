A mixed rand on Wednesday ahead of US Fed decision

The rand was mixed, but relatively stable against major global currencies on Wednesday afternoon, as investors digested a series of economic data releases ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision in the evening.

The market is not expecting a change in interest rates from the Fed when it makes its announcement after local markets close on Wednesday. The associated commentary would, however, be closely watched, with the market having all but priced in a December rate increase, analysts said.

Earlier, the US ADP employment report came in higher than expected, with private employers in the US adding 235,000 jobs in October, compared with a Trading Economics consensus forecast of 190,000.

In the UK, IHS Markit said its purchasing managers index (PMI) for the UK manufacturing industry rose to 56.3 in October, up from the revised reading of 56 a month earlier. This reading comes ahead of a widely expected interest-rate increase from the Bank of England on Thursday.

Markets expect the bank to increase borrowing costs from 0.25% to 0.5% to curb accelerating inflation, in the first rate increase in a decade, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Markets were heavily pricing in a rate hike, which may limit any upside in the pound in relation to this, with the accompanying commentary probably more important, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam. With a split among policy makers being clear from recent commentary, a failure to raise rates could trigger a sharp decline in the pound, he said.

Locally, Absa’s PMI for October surprised to the upside, climbing to its best level in five months. The index was up to 47.8 index points in October from 45.6 in September.

Activity at the start of the fourth quarter remained very low, but given that the PMI readings had overstated the weakness of the economy in recent quarters, too much should not be read into it, said Capital Economics analysts.

At 3pm‚ the rand was R14.128 to the dollar from R14.1245‚ at R16.4179 to the euro from R16.4445 and at R18.7852 to the pound from R18.7583.

The euro was at $1.1619 from $1.1644.