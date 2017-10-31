Rand stable as market digests Moody’s warning
The rand was steady at slightly weaker levels in afternoon trade on Tuesday as it continued to show little reaction to Moody’s report on Monday, in which the ratings agency described Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) as "credit negative".
Moody’s is set to announce the result of its latest review on SA’s credit rating on November 24, with the country currently on a "negative" watch.
Although Moody’s did not mention in its report that it would wait until after the ANC conference in December before announcing a downgrade, analysts said this was likely to happen, thereby explaining the rand’s relatively subdued reaction to the impending report.
The Moody’s statement affirmed expectations that there is only a 10% probability it will downgrade SA this year, said Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) analyst John Cairns.
While the agency was understandably negative about the budget, the key take-away is that it appeared as though it was willing to wait until February, "When, hopefully, the government presents a credible fiscal consolidation plan in the February 2018 budget," Cairns said.
At 3.04pm, the rand was at R14.1169 to the dollar from R14.0641, at R16.4326 to the euro from R16.3873, and at R18.6976 to the pound from R18.5774.
The euro was at $1.1639 from $1.1651.
The dollar’s gains against the euro so far this week stabilised on Tuesday on positive eurozone data. "The eurozone economy grew by 2.5% last quarter compared to a year ago, while unemployment fell below 9% for the first time since January 2009, in a clear sign that the region remains on a positive trajectory and is continuing to gather momentum," Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.
Subdued inflation is expected to mitigate any over-hasty decision by the European Central Bank (ECB) to taper its asset-purchasing programme at a more brisk pace.
Eurozone prices rose by 1.4% in October compared to a year ago, while core prices rose by only 1.1%, both of which are well below the ECB’s sole mandate of below but close to 2% inflation.
