Rand stable as market digests Moody’s warning

The rand was steady at slightly weaker levels in afternoon trade on Tuesday as it continued to show little reaction to Moody’s report on Monday, in which the ratings agency described Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) as "credit negative".

Moody’s is set to announce the result of its latest review on SA’s credit rating on November 24, with the country currently on a "negative" watch.

Although Moody’s did not mention in its report that it would wait until after the ANC conference in December before announcing a downgrade, analysts said this was likely to happen, thereby explaining the rand’s relatively subdued reaction to the impending report.

The Moody’s statement affirmed expectations that there is only a 10% probability it will downgrade SA this year, said Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) analyst John Cairns.