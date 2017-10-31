Rand sheds some gains after initial recovery

The rand was slightly weaker against the dollar on Tuesday just before midday.

The currency started staging a recovery on Monday, trading cautiously in a tight range, throughout the day. It had, however, started to shed some of the gains towards noon on Tuesday.

The rand shrugged-off ratings agency Moody’s warning on Monday that medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) had put the sustainability of SA’s public debt at risk, closing 0.3% firmer against the dollar.

Last week, the medium-term budget shocked the market and ratings agencies. Moody’s comments shook the bond market, which saw "a significant foreign capital outflow of R4.73bn from the bond market on Monday", said Nedbank analysts, adding that the "shock" projections in the medium-term budget were reason to believe "it may result in downgrades at the reviews at the end of November".

The R186 benchmark government bond was slightly weaker just before midday, bid at 9.080% from Monday’s 9.075%.

At 11.30am‚ the rand was R14.0927 to the dollar from R14.0641‚ at R16.3999 to the euro from R16.3873, and at R18.6216 to the pound from R18.5774.

The euro was at $1.1637 from $1.1651.