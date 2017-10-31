Rand extends relief rally as focus turns to overseas markets

The rand was a lot stronger on Tuesday morning, extending the recovery that set in on Friday

"It was a good environment for risk currencies yesterday, but the rand stands out again as an outperformer," Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns said in an e-mailed note.

"Most of this outperformance is justified, representing a recovery from Thursday’s overdone levels — but it is questionable how much further we should push the recovery."

The recovery in the local currency came despite a warning by ratings agency Moody’s that SA was slipping away from the fiscal consolidation agenda, raising the prospect that it could downgrade the country’s debt rating during its scheduled meeting in November.

Last week, Fitch raised similar concerns following the medium-term budget policy statement, which laid bare the dismal state of the country’s finances.

The budget forecast ballooning budget deficit and spending in the current 2017-18 financial year. The debt-to-GDP ratio is also projected to rise significantly by 2021.

SA could be kicked out of the Citi world government index if Moody’s and S&P downgrade SA’s local currency-denominated debt.

The immediate consequences of the downgrade will play out in a much weaker rand exchange rate, which could force the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates.

Markets were also preoccupied with the announcement of the a new US Federal Reserve chief, who will take over from Janet Yellen, whose term expires in February.

Fed governor Jerome Powell and economist John Taylor are considered the frontrunners to head the world’s most influential central bank.

At 9.50am, the rand was R14.0156 to the dollar from R14.0641, at R16.3119 to the euro from R16.3873 and at R18.5143 to the pound from R18.5774.

The euro was at $1.1638 from $1.1651.