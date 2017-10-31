Oil is stable, but traders remain cautious
Singapore — Oil prices were stable early on Tuesday, supported by a tightening market due to ongoing Opec-led efforts to cut supplies, although the prospect of rising US shale output dragged.
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $60.78 a barrel at 3.43am GMT. That was 12c below their last settlement, but still not far off the highest level since July 2015 reached earlier this week and up about 37% since their 2017-lows last June.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $54.05 a barrel, 10c below their last close. But that was still near their highest level since February and up about 28% since 2017-lows marked in June.
Despite generally upbeat market sentiment, some analysts were cautious after several days dominated by strong price rises.
"US shale output could keep a lid on prices over the medium to long term," said Shane Chanel, equities and derivatives adviser at ASR Wealth Advisers.
WTI’s $6.7 a barrel discount to Brent is a result of rising US crude production, which is up almost 13% since mid-2016 to 9.5-million barrels a day, making US crude exports highly profitable.
There are also technical chart indicators that warrant caution, analysts said.
"The relative strength indices (RSI) on both contracts are at overbought levels. These could leave oil vulnerable to short-term corrections lower," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at future brokerage Oanda.
A relative strength index is a trading momentum indicator in which a value of more than 70 points is seen to be overbought. Brent’s current relative strength index is at 70.12 points.
The bullish market has been fuelled by an effort led by oil cartel Opec and Russia to hold back about 1.8-million barrels a day in oil production to tighten markets and prop up prices.
The pact runs to March 2018, but Saudi Arabia and Russia have voiced support to extend the agreement.
Opec is scheduled to meet officially at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, on November 30.
"The fear of oversupply could easily turn to a fear of undersupply if inventories keep declining like they have been and demand continues to grow," said William O’Loughlin, investment analyst at Rivkin Securities.
Reuters
