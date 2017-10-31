Oil is stable, but traders remain cautious

Singapore — Oil prices were stable early on Tuesday, supported by a tightening market due to ongoing Opec-led efforts to cut supplies, although the prospect of rising US shale output dragged.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $60.78 a barrel at 3.43am GMT. That was 12c below their last settlement, but still not far off the highest level since July 2015 reached earlier this week and up about 37% since their 2017-lows last June.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $54.05 a barrel, 10c below their last close. But that was still near their highest level since February and up about 28% since 2017-lows marked in June.

Despite generally upbeat market sentiment, some analysts were cautious after several days dominated by strong price rises.