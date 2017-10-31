MARKET WRAP: JSE a little higher as weaker rand helps miners

The JSE closed slightly firmer on Tuesday as a late-afternoon dip in the rand supported miners and property stocks.

Trade was choppy for most of the day, with the local currency fairly volatile, as concern grew over whether ratings agency Moody’s would downgrade the country’s local currency rating next month. This followed a report released on Monday, in which Moody’s described Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) as "credit negative".

Rand hedges were mixed on the day as market heavyweight Naspers closed slightly weaker after trading at record levels earlier. Mining stocks were broadly positive, despite sluggish metal prices.

In evening trade, the gold price was 0.45% lower at $1,270.36 an ounce and platinum had lost 0.30% to $917.

The all share closed 0.17% higher at 58,980.1 points, after briefly crossing the 59,000-point level earlier. Platinums rose 1.61%, resources 0.89%, property 0.39%, and financials 0.26%. Food and drug retailers shed 0.77%, general retailers 0.56% and banks 0.39%.

Anglo American gained 1.3% to R265.09 and BHP 0.9% to R255.27.

ArcelorMittal added 1.27% to R6.36.

Sasol jumped 2.04% to R413.67, despite Brent crude being 0.55% lower at $60.53 a barrel.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco lost 0.79% to R910, but Richemont gained 0.73% to R130.34.

Brait dropped 1.6% to R52.90.

Harmony Gold dropped 1.67% to R24.19, but Sibanye-Stillwater gained 1.16% to R18.31.

Lonmin gained 5.07% to R19.48, Impala Platinum 3.21% to R39.22 and Jubilee 1.27% to 80c.

FirstRand shed 1.06% to R51.25 and Nedbank 0.30% to R207.37.

At 6.16pm, the rand was at R14.1356 to the dollar from Monday’s R14.0641, after hitting R14.1841 in afternoon trade.

Moody’s is set to announce the result of its latest review on SA’s credit rating on November 24, with SA currently on a "negative watch". Although Moody’s did not say it will wait until after the ANC conference in December before announcing a downgrade, analysts believe this is the case. This may explain the rand’s relatively subdued reaction to the upcoming review by the agency.

Local bonds were steady with the yield on the R186 at 9.100% from 9.075%. The US 10-year bond was at 2.3715% from 2.3697%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.59% to a record 53‚342 points. The number of contracts traded was 17‚183 from Monday’s 18‚608.