JSE trades relatively flat but a number of mining stocks shine

The JSE was little changed at lunchtime on Tuesday, but mining stocks were broadly positive despite sluggish metal prices.

Platinum stocks stood out, in particular, with Lonmin stretching its month-long rally to a heady 55%, though the gains came off a very low base.

The all share was flat at 58,853 points by midday, broadly in line with world markets, which were patchy.

The platinum index gained 2.07%, while banks were 0.37% lower.

The all share has enjoyed a great run in October (up 6%), but this makes it vulnerable to some profit-taking in the short term.

Banks and retailers crept lower on the day, in line with the rand, which lost ground again, after a brief recovery over the past two days.

The local currency has experienced substantial losses since last week’s medium-term budget policy statement, which analysts have said will lead to the country’s local-currency rating being downgraded to subinvestment grade.

"There isn’t an impetus to buy into the SA story at the moment. A sovereign rating downgrade is pretty much a certainty," said Nick Kunze, stockbroker at Bridge Fund Managers.

Anglo American Platinum was up 2.49% to R401.87, Impala 2.97% to R39.13 and Lonmin 5.39% to R19.54.

Iron-ore producers pushed higher, with Kumba gaining 3.09% to R275.24, bringing gains so far in October to 26%.

African Rainbow Minerals added 1.62% on the day to R123.37.

Standard Bank lost 0.47% to R163.30 and Capitec 0.46% to R940.27.

Diversified industrial group Barloworld was off 2.28% to R134.86, but after enjoying good buying support this month, it is still up more than 8% since October 1.

Investment group Brait continues to be volatile, with the share price dropping 2.06% to R52.65.

Capital & Counties Properties was up 2.06% to R49.25, while Octodec fell 8.08% to R20.13 after earlier reporting a meagre 0.8% growth in its full-year distribution.