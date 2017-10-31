JSE ticks up on platinum and gold stocks, Naspers hits fresh record

The JSE all share index has shrugged off a weaker overnight close on the Dow Jones industrial average, mixed Asian markers and a stable rand, to open marginally firmer on Tuesday.

The rand was at R14.05/$ from R14.0641.

Gold and platinum stocks rose on weaker Brent crude, which dropped 0.57% to $60.49 a barrel.

Platinum added 0.35% to $923.02 and gold was steady at $1,276.05.

US markets took a breather on Monday amid profit-taking after recent highs. The Dow closed 0.36% lower at 23,348.74.

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) said some of the reasons for the Dow’s fall were reports that US corporate tax cuts would be gradually phased in until 2020, as part of President Donald Trump’s tax reform; and squaring of positions ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting and monthly jobs report.

Asian markets were flat after China’s October purchasing managers index (PMI) data missed analysts’ expectations.

At 9.28am the JSE all share was 0.17% up at 58,977 points and the blue-chip top 40 had added 0.14%.

The platinum index added 0.87%, gold 0.77%, property 0.63% and industrials 0.27%.

Banks shed 0.21% and resources 0.05%.

Rand hedges were mixed on the directionless rand, with British American Tobacco off 0.35% to R913.99 while Richemont gained 0.31% to R129.80.

Distell shed 1.67% to R127.29.

Among gold stocks DRDGold rose 3.53% to R4.99 and Sibanye 1.1% to R18.30.

Lonmin rose 2.21% to R18.95, Impala Platinum 1.58% to R38.60 and Anglo American Platinum 1.25% to R397.

Standard Bank lost 0.38% to R163.44.

MMI Holdings shed 1.28% to R18.51 among financials.

Shoprite remained on the back foot, losing 0.13% to R202.50 after earlier announcing sales grew a subdued 6.4% in the September quarter.

PPC gained 0.56% to R7.12 after the group said last week that Swiss group LafargeHolcim had emerged as a rival bidder for the company.

Naspers rose 0.50% to R3,468.21.

MTN was up 0.15% to R123.15, shrugging off reports the group may face another lawsuit in Nigeria as militant Islamist group Boko Haram was reputedly still able to use MTN SIM cards.

Netcare recovered 0.36% to R24.93.

Sappi softened 2.85% to R92.85.